By Cillian Doyle.

A status yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for two South East counties

It’ll be in place for Waterford and Wexford along with 9 other counties nationwide from 3am until 10pm tomorrow.

Met Eireann says heavy rain can be expected with a chance of spot flooding – and there’ll be strong winds with gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour.


 

