By Cillian Doyle.

A status yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for two South East counties

It’ll be in place for Waterford and Wexford along with 9 other counties nationwide from 3am until 10pm tomorrow.

Met Eireann says heavy rain can be expected with a chance of spot flooding – and there’ll be strong winds with gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour.

Status Yellow – Wind and Rain warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Wexford.

Valid: 03:00 Monday 03/05/2021 to 22:00 Monday 03/05/2021. https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/4lum8mybpY — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 2, 2021