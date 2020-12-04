04 December 2020
A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the entire country.
Met Éireann says gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour are expected with a risk of coastal flooding.
The warning is valid from 11am until 6am tomorrow morning.
