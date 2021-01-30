Wexford is one of two counties where a a status yellow rainfall warning has been issued this afternoon.

Met Éireann has issued the alert for the Model County, with up to 40 millimetres of rain expected to fall along with a risk of localised flooding, along with Wicklow, as the East Coast is expected to be drenched this afternoon.

The forecaster said the heavy rain will turn “wintry at times”.

The warning, which came into force at 3am on Saturday, will remain in place until 3pm this afternoon.

A cold, wet & windy morning for most. Rain & showers will persist for the day, falling as sleet at times in east Leinster. Parts of Ulster will stay dry with sunny spells. Highs of 3 to 7°C in fresh to strong & gusty easterly winds. Precipitation will clear later. 🌧️☂️🍃 pic.twitter.com/sX2PDOEpwl — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 30, 2021

Across the rest of the country, it will be a cold, wet and windy morning for most.

Some sleet will be possible in the east, with the morning unsettled and overcast with outbreaks of rain across Connacht, Munster and Leinster before a drier afternoon. It will be a dry day for Ulster, with some sunny spells.

Maximum temperatures will be between seven and ten degrees Celsius.