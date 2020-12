Met Eireann has issued a status yellow snow / ice warning for the entire South East.

It’s valid from midnight until midday tomorrow (Wednesday).

The alert also includes Kildare, Laois, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo and Cork.

Status Yellow – Snow/Ice warning for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford Risk of snow accumulations to lower levels. Valid: 00:00 30/12/2020 to 12:00 Wednesday 30/12/2020https://t.co/MkgbhJDOYh pic.twitter.com/fSxKbCj3Zx — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 29, 2020