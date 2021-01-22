A status yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for the entire South East.

The warning is valid from 6pm on Saturday evening until midday on Sunday.

A yellow warning is already in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo until tomorrow afternoon with hail, sleet and snow forecast.


Director of Consumer Affairs at the AA, Conor Faughnan, says there are a number of precautions people can take:


“We are likely to have frost and ice in many counties countrywide, particularly on secondary roads.

That is very dangerous, we would implore motorists to recognise how dangerous conditions are and to reduce speed.”

He continued: “The single-most safety competent in a modern car is the driver’s right foot. Please reduce speed on what is likely to be dangerous night and a dangerous morning.”

 

 

Share it: