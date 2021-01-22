A status yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for the entire South East.

The warning is valid from 6pm on Saturday evening until midday on Sunday.

A yellow warning is already in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo until tomorrow afternoon with hail, sleet and snow forecast.

Status Yellow – Snow/Ice warning for Ireland

Met Éireann Weather Warning Falls of hail, sleet and snow. Icy and hazardous conditions. Valid: 18:00 Saturday 23/01/2021 to 12:00 Sunday 24/01/2021 For more weather warning information:https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/bdD8HryYlN — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 22, 2021



Director of Consumer Affairs at the AA, Conor Faughnan, says there are a number of precautions people can take:

“We are likely to have frost and ice in many counties countrywide, particularly on secondary roads.

That is very dangerous, we would implore motorists to recognise how dangerous conditions are and to reduce speed.”

He continued: “The single-most safety competent in a modern car is the driver’s right foot. Please reduce speed on what is likely to be dangerous night and a dangerous morning.”