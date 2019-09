The South and East of the country are facing heavy rain and the risk of spot flooding this morning.

A status yellow rainfall warning is currently in place for both Cork and Kerry, with between 25 to 35 millimetres of rain expected.

The same warning comes into place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and Tipperary at nine o’clock this morning.

Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow are also included in the alert.