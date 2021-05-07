By Cillian Doyle.

A status Yellow Rainfall warning is currently in effect for Waterford and Cork.

It came into effect at 9pm tonight (Friday) and will last until 8am tomorrow morning (Saturday).

Met Éireann issued the warning at 11am this morning with heavy rainfall expected overnight that will bring 20mm to 30mm of rainfall over a short period of time.

The rainfall might cause localised flooding too.

⚠️Status Yellow ⚠️- Rainfall warning for Cork, Waterford 🌧️🌧️ For all current warnings 👉Click on the tab for active warnings for that day https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/AlrcQHxCex — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 7, 2021