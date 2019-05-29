There is a status yellow rainfall warning currently in place for five counties.

The warning came into place at 2pm today for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

It will be in place for the rest of Wednesday and all of Thursday, with the warning being lifted at 11.59pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann says “persistent and occasionally heavy rain at times with a risk of localised flooding.

“Amounts will be highest in coastal areas and on hills and mountains.”

The weather forecaster predicts that the rest of the country will see cloud and outbreaks of rain this evening.

Ulster, Connacht and the west of Munster will see the worst of the rain but it will be more patchy elsewhere.

Minimum temperatures are set to be between 10 and 13 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle across the southern half of the country.

Temperatures in parts of the south and east could reach 20 degrees.

Friday is set to be as warm some hazy sunshine in the same areas but it “will be a wet day in the West and North with spells of rain and temperatures around the mid-teens.”

The weekend will also see more rain but that will be mixed with sunshine on Saturday.

Sunday will likely see more showery conditions and it will turn cooler with temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.