By Cillian Doyle.

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for two South East counties.

The alert will run from 3pm today until 5am tomorrow morning for Waterford and Wexford along with Cork.

Met Eireann is predicting heavy or thundery showers with a chance of flooding.

