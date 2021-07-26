By Cillian Doyle.

A status yellow rain and thunderstorm warning is in place for the South East until 5am tomorrow.

⚠️Yellow rain & thunder warning issued ⚠️ After a long spell of dry weather, rain returns today with heavy showers & thunderstorms possibly leading to surface flooding in a few areas. See all active warnings here ➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/BENN1uYOtf — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 26, 2021

Met Eireann is forecasting localised downpours, which will lead to spot flooding and dangerous driving conditions.

A weather advisory for heavy thundery showers has also been extended until the early hours of Thursday morning.

Thunderstorm warning issued now. pic.twitter.com/sQgh6sYfvC — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 26, 2021