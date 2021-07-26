By Cillian Doyle.
A status yellow rain and thunderstorm warning is in place for the South East until 5am tomorrow.
⚠️Yellow rain & thunder warning issued ⚠️
After a long spell of dry weather, rain returns today with heavy showers & thunderstorms possibly leading to surface flooding in a few areas.
Met Eireann is forecasting localised downpours, which will lead to spot flooding and dangerous driving conditions.
A weather advisory for heavy thundery showers has also been extended until the early hours of Thursday morning.
