By Cillian Doyle.

A status yellow rain and thunderstorm warning is in place for the entire country.

Met Eireann is warning of a risk of widespread showers and thunderstorms, with longer spells of rain at times.

The forecaster says there could be localised flooding, especially in the northwest.

The warning is in place until 7am tomorrow.

