Met Eireann says icy stretches, sleet and snow will remain throughout the day.

An updated weather warning for snow and ice is in force across the entire country.

The weather alert was issued at 9am this morning and is in place from now until 7pm this evening. (Sunday 24th January)

There is also a Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice Warning in place from 7pm this evening until 10am Monday morning.

The weather alert was issued at 11am this morning bringing icy and very cold weather with lowest temperatures of -5 to -2 degrees.