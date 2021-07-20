A status yellow high-temperature warning will come into effect in the South East from lunchtime today, until Friday.

Met Eireann say daytime temperatures will reach as high as 30 degrees, while at night it could be as high as 20 degrees.

The alert will come into effect from 1pm today for the entire country.

Status Yellow – High Temperature warning for Ireland

