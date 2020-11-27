Met Éireann has issued a status yellow fog warning for parts of Munster this morning.

The weather warning is currently in place across Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford until 10am.

The forecaster has warned of the risk of “dense fog,” with motorists advised to only use fog lights in affected areas and to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

Here is the latest wind, rainfall and temperatures forecast from our HARMONIE weather model. It covers the period from now until Sunday morning.

More weather forecast information for the coming days and outlook period can be found here: https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/cQsfOcd9VJ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 27, 2020

Around the country will see a cold start to the day, with fog and frost in places.

The forecaster said a “rather cloudy” but mostly dry day is expected, with isolated showers on coasts.

Temperatures in the afternoon will be no higher than six degrees in the North and eight degrees in the South.