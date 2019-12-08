A Status Red wind warning has been issued for Kerry as storm Atiyah hits the country.

The warning comes into effect from 4pm, with the forecaster advising extreme caution near the coast and on high ground due to a combination of high seas and strong guests.

Meanwhile a Status Orange wind warning is now in effect for other western coastal counties until tomorrow morning – a Yellow alert is in place for the rest of the country including the South East.

In a statement released by the department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, the NPWS wishes to advise members of the public that Killarney National Park and Gardens and Muckross Park and Gardens are closed.

The NPWS advises the public not to visit any National Parks, National Monuments or Nature Reserves whilst the warnings are in place.

The following National Parks and Nature Reserves will be closed until further notice:

Connemara National Park

Knockma Wood, near Tuam, Co. Galway

Derryclare Nature Reserve, Co. Galway

Wild Nephin, Ballycroy National Park, Co. Mayo

Old Head Nature Reserve, Co. Mayo

Laughil Wood, near Pontoon, Co. Mayo

Dromore Woods Nature Reserve, Co. Clare

Killarney National Park, House and Gardens; Muckross House and Gardens, Co. Kerry

The RNLI and the Coast Guard are appealing to people to stay out of danger.