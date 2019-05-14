The Department of Agriculture has issued a warning about the risk of forest fires this week.

The Status Orange warning, which came into effect at 12pm yesterday, will be in place until 12pm on Friday.

The Department says that the forecasted warm weather, along with high pressure and low humidity levels, means that many areas remain at a high risk of fire.

It warns that areas where “hazardous fuels” such as gorse, heather, dried grasses and other dead vegetation exist are vulnerable.

Western areas are most susceptible to risk, given that temperatures are set to be highest there this week, in addition to low humidity.

Forest owners are warned to prepare for “likely outbreaks of fire” and to have contingency plans in place.

They are advised to be ” particularly vigilant” during the high-risk period.

“Fire patrols may be warranted in known fire hotspots,” it said.