Additional reporting from Kevin Galvin

A status orange fire warning has been issued by the Department of Agriculture for the Easter weekend.

Warm and dry weather over the coming days will lead to dead grass, gorse and heather becoming more flammable, presenting an increased risk.

The warning notes a high fire risk and will remain in place until Tuesday, April 6th.

🚨#FireWarning 🟧 Condition Orange – High Fire Risk 🟧 🔥We have issued an Orange Forest Fire Warning arising from weather patterns and expected level of risk during the Easter Bank Holiday weekend. 🛑Warning in place until 12pm on Tuesday, April 6. 📍https://t.co/WRuAMFZZjI pic.twitter.com/pLv40kwKeL — Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (@agriculture_ie) April 1, 2021

Following the warning, Coillte is appealing to members of the public not to light outdoor fires or BBQs if visiting local woodland areas this weekend, and farmers are being reminded the summer burn ban is in place.

Kilkenny native and Coilte estates risk manager, says the late spring and summer months are most worrying.

“You’d be hoping against hope that you wouldn’t have to use it but I’ve never met a year where you wouldn’t have a level of fire, it’s as simple as that.

“As we’re going through a period of climate change – the springs and summers are changing – we go through some very dry times, and things are a little bit different than what they were 20 or30 years ago.

“Wildfires are becoming a lot more prevalent.”

Gardaí have also urged people to remain within 5km of their homes for all but essential reasons as Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions continue.