An exit poll has revealed a three-way tie between Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil.

All three parties are in a dead heat with 22% of votes.

It indicates Green Party first preference support stands at 8%; Labour at 4%; the Social Democrats at 3%; Solidarity People Before Profit at 3%; and Independents at 11%.

Over 5,000 people were questioned throughout the day.

The poll has a margin of error of + or – 1.3%.