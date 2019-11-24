State spent €300k on security for Harry and Meghan visit, €11m to protect Donald Trump

The Irish taxpayer spent nearly €300,000 for guarding Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit in July 2018.

But that pales in comparison to the €24m that was spent protecting his grandmother Queen Elizabeth in 2011.

The Sunday Independent reports that the State paid out nearly €3m to guard US vice-president Mike Pence in September, while it cost €11m to protect US President Donald Trump during his visit last June.

An Garda Siochana released the figures for the four visits over the past decade, saying the expenditure relates to salaries, wages, allowances, travel, subsistence and incidental expenses.