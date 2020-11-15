Safefood, the HSE and Healthy Ireland are appealing to parents to consider forming a new healthy habit as a result of the lockdown restrictions.

Spending more time together as a family has been one of the positives from COVID-19 restrictions.

Recent research by Behaviours and Attitudes found that 86% of people value family life more now since the pandemic began.

The START campaign from Safefood, the HSE and Healthy Ireland is encouraging parents take advantage of this time to form a healthy habit.

Catherine Conlon explains that ‘it aims to support families to take small steps to eating healthier food and stay more active’ adding that ‘the campaign is really about if you do one good thing whether it’s a good nights sleep, bring one healthy habit into the family’

Catherine also explained that ‘the pandemic has meant there has been less commuting, less activity outside of school so this is an opportunity to spend more time for developing healthy meals and routines.’