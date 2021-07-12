By Dean Egan.

Carlow town Garda Station is severely understaffed according to a local TD.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor raised the issue in the Dail recently as she discussed the lack of CCTV cameras on the roads entering the county.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor says before funding is provided for more CCTV, staff shortages in the station must be addressed:

“We’re short on staff, we have one inspector that hasn’t been replaced, four sergeants that haven’t been replaced, and a few Gardaí.”

“It is so important that the CCTV is there aswell, but also resourcing for staffing plays a huge part in connection with the CCTV and I think the two should be incorporated together.”