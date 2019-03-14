The South East is set for a very unsettled St. Patrick’s weekend with rain, cold temperatures and strong winds forecast.

Met Éireann has predicted a wet start to the weekend as a low-pressure system descends over the South East, bringing drizzle and light rain with it as the night falls.

Saturday is set to fare worse with heavy rain and possible strong winds across the region.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly tweeted: “Another pesky low system showing on models for Saturday with heavy rain and strong winds possible in southern areas.”

Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly tweeted: "Another pesky low system showing on models for Saturday with heavy rain and strong winds possible in southern areas."

St. Patrick’s day is set to be the brightest of the weekend, but also the coldest with daytime lows of 3 degrees Celsius. Showers of sleet and snow will also be a possibility on higher ground.

The outlook for Monday is as of yet uncertain, with early models predicting a bitterly cold and overcast day.

Grab a brolly and wrap up warm, folks!

Image: Meteociel.fr

