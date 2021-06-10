Kevin Galvin

St Luke’s Hospital is once again one of the hospitals with the highest amount of patients in trollies across the country.

The Kilkenny facility has 31 patients in total waiting for a hospital bed, with 15 in the emergency department, and 16 elsewhere.

That ranks it as the third-worst in the country, behind only Cork University Hospital (45, all in emergency), and University Hospital Limerick (49).

It is also far ahead of any other South-East facility, with two patients waiting for a bed in Wexford General Hospital, by comparison.

The latest ‘trolly watch’ conducted by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, says neither University Hospital Waterford nor South Tipperary General Hospital have any patients waiting on hospital beds.