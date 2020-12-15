Ann O’Loughlin

St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny has apologised in the High Court for the standard of care provided to a 70-year-old man, which it says “sadly contributed to his death.”

Grandfather of eight Edward Hennessy had been to the hospital on a number of occasions after collapsing in his home and garden. The family’s counsel Jeremy Maher SC, instructed by solicitor Clare Quinlan told the court appropriate investigations should have taken place, which would have led to heart bypass surgery and “Mr Hennessy’s life would have been saved.”

In a letter of apology to Mr Hennessy’s family, which was read to the court, the general manager of St Luke’s Hospital, Anne Slattery said she “sincerely apologises for the standard of care provided to the late Mr Hennessy at St Luke’s which sadly contributed to his death on February 13th, 2017.”

Collapsed in garden

The details of the settlement are confidential. Mr Hennessy’s daughters Edel Roche and Ann Marie Ryan of Callan, Co Kilkenny had brought the action on behalf of Mr Hennessy’s widow, Nancy, and family, against the HSE.

Mr Hennessy had gone to St Luke’s hospital on November 27th, 2016 after collapsing in the garden. Various investigations were carried out including a chest X-Ray and a brain CT scan, but he had a further episode on Christmas Day 2016 and was re admitted to the hospital.

Further investigations were carried out including an echocardiogram and the results it is claimed were thought to be unremarkable. Mr Hennessy’s s collapse was thought to be linked to fainting, and he was discharged.

Mr Hennessy collapsed on January 30th, 2017 after having chest pain for ten days, and he was re admitted to the hospital. Following investigations, a branch block was discovered, and he was referred for a pacemaker which he received in February 2017.

Collapsed again

He was discharged from St Luke’s hospital on February 3rd, 2017 but 10 days later collapsed at his kitchen table. He was transferred to hospital but was pronounced dead at 11:00pm. A post-mortem examination later confirmed the cause of his death was coronary heart disease.

It was claimed that was an alleged failure to appreciate the significance of the fact of Mr Hennessey’s third admission to St Luke’s Hospital was preceded by history of chest pain and of a finding in the echocardiogram that he developed left bundle branch block.

It is further claimed that was an alleged failure to take appropriate steps to investigate the possibility Mr Hennessy may be suffering from heart disease prior to the implantation of the pacemaker. It was further alleged there was a failure to perform an angiogram to investigate the branch block.

Liability was admitted in the case.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross offered his sincere sympathy to the Hennessy family and he hoped the family would derive comfort from the apology and that the case had been dealt with expeditiously.