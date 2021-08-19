By Cillian Doyle.

A South East hospital is suspending hospital visits due to a high rise in Covid-19 cases.

St Luke’s Hospital for Kilkenny Carlow says due to increased infection control measures, visiting hours have been suspended temporarily.

The measure comes into effect immediately while those visiting the maternity ward and exceptional circumstances are exempt.

A list of visiting restrictions are:

End Of Life Non-Covid-19 Patient – only two nominated relatives only;

End Of Life Covid-19 Patient – only one nominated relative utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.;

Critically ill patient (Only two nominated relatives only);

One parent only will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any time.

Children should not visit the hospital.

The situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis and any further changes will be advised.