Update:16:04

For the second time in a year, a bug has caused several apps including TikTok and Spotify to crash on Apple devices.

It’s being blamed on software code produced by Facebook which is used for things like logging in.

Some users are reporting the problem’s now been fixed.

***

Earlier on: The music streaming service Spotify, has stopped working for Apple iPhone users.

Reports say the app is crashing immediately when it’s opened, sending the user back to their home screen.

Down-Detector, a website for logging technical issues, has received over 1,300 reports about the application today.

The Swedish company has posted on Twitter, to say it’s checking out “some issues.”