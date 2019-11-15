Sports clubs across the South-East are set to benefit from the latest round of Sports Capital Programme funding, whose details were announced this morning.

A total of €37m has been allocated to 994 different projects with 37 different sports benefiting across the country, while the 2018 round of the programme saw the highest level of interest ever with 2,337 individual applications received. Of that, €5,302,145 will head to the South-East.

Some of the biggest grants going to the South-East are Kilkenny’s Clogh Moneenroe Raquetball, who have received €100,000 for Phase 1 of a new facility, while Gorey Community School have received 82,000 euro for new astro turf pitches.

In Carlow, Ballinkillen GAA will receive over €55,000 a community jogging track, while St Anne’s tennis club in Waterofrd are set to receive almost 70 thousand for phase two and three of their redevelopment.

Tipperary will receive the most of any one county, with €1.5 million set to head to the Premier County, Wexford is set to benefit from €1.2 million, Waterford will receive €1 million, Kilkenny will get €806,000 while Carlow clubs will benefit from €637,732 in the latest phase.