Sport Ireland to invest €3 million in women's sport

Sport Ireland has announced a multi-year investment of more than €3 million in National Governing Bodies of Sport through the re-launch of the Women in Sport Programme.

A total of €3.012 million will be allocated to women’s sport over the course of two years, with the Irish Rugby Football Union and the Confederation of Golf in Ireland to receive the most with €240,000 and €200,000 respectively.

Athletics Ireland, Tennis Ireland, Gymnastics Ireland, Hockey Ireland and Swim Ireland are to receive a total of €150,000 each over the next two years.

Earlier this year, Sport Ireland published a new Policy on Women in Sport which identified Coaching and Officiating, Active Participation, Leadership and Governance and Visibility as four key target areas. National Governing Bodies are invited to apply for funding regarding the target areas.

Tourism Minister Brendan Griffin said one of the key objectives of the Government’s National Sports Policy is to increase the number of women and girls participating in sport and to eliminate the “participation gradient between men and women”.

Mr Griffin said:

While the gender gradient, at 4.5%, is narrower now than at any point over the past ten years, it is important that this gradient is eliminated altogether. Sport Ireland’s new Women in Sport Policy and the re-launched Women in Sport Programme is essential in this regard.

The gender gradient in sport has closed from 15.7% to 4.5% since 2007, according to the last Irish Sports Monitor in 2017.

“I want to pay a particular tribute to our high profile sportswomen who continue to inspire and encourage thousands of girls and young women throughout Ireland every day to become involved in sport and to stay involved.”

Former Irish international rugby player Nora Stapleton was appointed Women in Sport Lead earlier this year as one of the Women in Sport Policy actions.

Sport Ireland Director of Participation and Ethics, Dr Una May, said “Nora will be a support to all of our funded bodies as their Women in Sport programmes come to life”.

Chair of the Sport Ireland Women in Sport Steering Group, Lynne Cantwell, said: “Through the allocation of this funding, the Sport Ireland Women in Sport Policy is coming to life. While active participation remains vitally important, in line with the Women in Sport Policy Sport Ireland encouraged funded bodies to look at other areas of involvement as well.

“The funding process has seen National Governing Bodies embrace projects focused on developing leadership opportunities, and pathways to coaching and officiating. This holistic approach will lead to a step-change in the landscape for women’s involvement in sport across the board from grassroots to leadership.”

A full breakdown of the funding can be seen below: