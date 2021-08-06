By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: SpeedoMick Instagram

‘Speedo Mick’ has arrived in the South East!

A 56-year-old man is walking across Ireland dressed in nothing but a Speedo in a bid to raise money for charity.

Michael Cullen – or Speedo Mick – is hoping to raise £100,000 by walking 2,000 miles throughout Ireland and the UK.

The Liverpool native is now in Waterford and is over one-third of the way towards reaching his walking goal.

Speedo Mick says he’s making his way towards Dublin:

“We are doing the five capitals – Edinburgh, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff and London.”

“I’m not just walking to Ireland, I’m walking all the way around it.”