Disability advocacy groups say the phased return of special education does not go far enough for many thousands of children and their families.

Special education schools are due to reopen at 50 per cent capacity on February 11th, followed by special-needs classes in mainstream schools on February 22nd.

However, advocacy groups say many children in mainstream primary school classes and secondary school students are not part of the plan.

Adam Harris from autism charity As I Am says the return is welcome but it is regrettable that more children are not involved.

“I think it’s really good that we finally had some serious engagement from all stakeholders. I think it’s really important that there is a road map for the return to school, but what we really need to see now is for these commitments to be delivered and to be very quickly build upon.

“Every day that goes by there is serious consequences for our families and our young people.”

Yesterday’s agreement follows the collapse of two earlier planned reopenings.

Newly-agreed safety measures, in addition to declining community transmission of Covid-19, meant the reopening plan was now “as safe as it could possibly be” according to Fórse, the union representing Special Needs Assistants, while the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said the plans are “proportionate” and “led by public health advice”.

Linda Comerford from Kilkenny is the spokesperson of Enough is Enough – Every Voice Counts, an advocacy working towards better disability services & supports for children & adults with disabilities & their families/carers.

Speaking to Beat News she says there should have always been a choice when it comes to going to school.

“I think the choice needs to be there. If there is a family, who for whatever reason, feels that it’s not safe for their child due to an underlying issue or they are just not happy with the numbers, that is their choice to do remote learning if it works for them.

“But I think for families, some are desperately struggling here with routine and through behaviors and every day is quite a challenge.”

She she hopes the government will stand by their words.

“We want to see them going back in a safe manner and we think that can be achieved. So hopefully, we will see the schools reopening and it won’t be just ‘well we’ve worked towards it and we’ve hit a stumbling block’, that’s the last thing we want to happen.”