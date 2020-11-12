James Cox

A service station in the Connemara town of Clifden in Co Galway has been announced as the location where a EuroMillions ticket worth more than €1 million was sold from a draw last Tuesday.

The National Lottery has announced that the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winner bought their ticket at Sweeney Oil Service Station on the Galway Road, Clifden. The lucky Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw.

Speaking about the sale, Liam Killeen, retail manager of Sweeney Oil said: “It’s incredible news. Can you believe that it’s just over 20 years since we last sold a major National Lottery winning ticket? Back then the prize was worth €1 million too! These days, with travel restrictions, pretty much all our trade comes from our customers in the local area so let’s hope that this winner is someone in our community.”

He added: “There’s great excitement here this morning and we’ve been spreading the news to our customers in the service station, reminding them all to check their tickets. Whoever it is we congratulate them and wish them the very best of luck with it!”

Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw was the third draw in the EuroMillions ‘Fortnight of Fortunes’ which guarantees to make five brand new millionaires in Ireland over two weeks with a series of special draws.

The ‘Fortnight of Fortunes’ will come to a close this Friday when two punters will win €1 million.