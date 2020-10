Spanish police have arrested John Gilligan and have found a gun similar to the one used to kill Veronica Guerin in 1996.

Six people in total were taken into custody in Alicante after the discovery of 4kgs of cannabis and 15,000 pills.

A gun was found buried in a garden, which matches the description of the weapon that killed the journalist in Dublin over 20 years ago.

Gardaí are working with Spanish police to determine if it is the same weapon.