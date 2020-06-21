Spain has reopened to tourists after one of the toughest Coronavirus lockdowns in Europe.

Tourism attracts 80 million people to the country each year and accounts for 12 percent of the GDP.

CEO of ClickandGo.com, Paul Hackett, feels Spain has done a lot of work to make visitors as safe as possible but Irish people still can’t go there.

He said: “Spain have made incredible progress around their beaches, their airports, their hotels, their restaurants and bars in terms of how they’re going to create a very safe environment for holidaymakers visiting Spain.

“Spain has re-opened to most European destinations – unfortunately not Ireland though due to the current request for self-isolation for 14 days.”