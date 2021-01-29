South Tipperary General Hospital has apologised in the High Court for the failings in care to a 46-year-old man who went in to hospital for a two-hour procedure which ended up taking almost seven hours.

Plumber Niall Corcoran ended up with leg problems after the operation in December 2017.

His Counsel Jeremy Maher SC instructed by solicitor Cian O’Carroll told the High Court today Mr Corcoran had suffered “a traumatic life-changing experience “after the surgery went on for so long.

In a letter of apology which was read to the court during a remote ruling, the hospital general manger said the hospital would like to express an unreserved apology to Mr Corcoran for the failings in his care at the hospital on December 8th, 2017.

“We understand that this apology cannot negate the adverse effect of the surgery on your life and we are truly sorry for the pain and distress this has caused you,” the letter added.

The apology was ready out as Mr Corcoran settled his High Court action against the HSE. The details of the settlement which came about after mediation are confidential.

His Counsel told the court Mr Corcoran had been told when he went in for his operation on December 8th, 2017 he would be home in time for Christmas, but in fact he had to stay in hospital for two weeks after the operation and later received treatment as an outpatient including physiotherapy.

Noting the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said he was sure Mr Corcoran was pleased about the apology and settlement and he wished him all the best for the future.