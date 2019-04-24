Management at South Tipperary General Hospital (STGH) has asked members of the public to only attend in cases of genuine emergency.

The Emergency Department at the hospital is currently experiencing significant overcrowding due to an increase in patients presenting themselves with a variety of complex needs.

Management at the hospital is advising that people attend a GP or Caredoc service in the first instance if possible.

The statement reads: “We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our Emergency Department services for the patients who need them most. However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.”

Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate, while clinical staff are working to improve patient flow within the hospital.

According to the INMO, South Tipperary General Hospital has the third highest number of patients on trolleys today.

30 are waitning in emergency departments and 9 elsewhere in the hospital.

19 patients are waiting for a bed at University Hospital Waterford, St. Luke’s in Kilkenny has 16 patients and Wexford General Hospital has 2 on trolleys.

The total number across all hospitals today, 24th April 2019, is 534 patients on trolleys, 3 of which are under the age of 16.