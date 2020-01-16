South Tipperary General Hospital is one of the busiest in the country today.

46 people are waiting for a bed at the facility.

The worst hit hospital is Cork University where 54 patients on trolleys, according to the INMO.

A total of 530 people are waiting for beds across the country.

The five busiest hospitals are below:

Cork University Hospital – 54

South Tipperary General Hospital – 46

University Hospital Galway – 45

University Hospital Limerick – 43

Mater Misericordiae University Hospital – 34