South Tipperary General Hospital is one of the busiest in the country today.

46 people are waiting for a bed at the facility.

The worst hit hospital is Cork University where 54 patients on trolleys, according to the INMO.

A total of 530 people are waiting for beds across the country.


The five busiest hospitals are below:

  • Cork University Hospital – 54
  • South Tipperary General Hospital – 46
  • University Hospital Galway – 45
  • University Hospital Limerick – 43
  • Mater Misericordiae University Hospital – 34
Share it: