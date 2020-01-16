South Tipperary General Hospital is one of the busiest in the country today.
46 people are waiting for a bed at the facility.
The worst hit hospital is Cork University where 54 patients on trolleys, according to the INMO.
A total of 530 people are waiting for beds across the country.
The five busiest hospitals are below:
- Cork University Hospital – 54
- South Tipperary General Hospital – 46
- University Hospital Galway – 45
- University Hospital Limerick – 43
- Mater Misericordiae University Hospital – 34