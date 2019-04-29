The South / South West Hospital Group say they have not received any complaints from the public about the Mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

In a statement released this evening, the hospital group say it is not in receipt of any incident report from any member of staff.

They go on to say that have been fully aware of the challenge associated with the Mortuary infrastructure for some considerable time.

And they hope to have a new replacement mortuary – as outlined in the HSE capital plan since 2014 – in place within 2 years.

Last Friday (26th April) the S/SWHG confirmed the following interim and long-term arrangements in relation to the Mortuary at University Hospital Waterford:

A mobile refrigerated Unit will be on site, installed and available for use within 1 to 2 weeks.·

The short to medium term plan of a minor extension to the existing Mortuary build and an additional refrigeration Unit will be on site and available for use in 8 to 10 weeks.·

The long-term plan of a new Capital Mortuary build at University Hospital Waterford will be completed within 2 years.

In relation to contact from bereaved families and Funeral directors since the initial recent media reports, University Hospital Waterford can confirm they have received a query from one family. The hospital are currently engaging with the family concerned.