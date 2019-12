Piltown in South Kilkenny has been designated as a rent pressure zone.

It’s just one of four new local electoral areas that have been included.

Rents in Piltown, Baltinglass in Wicklow, Sligo-Strandhill and Cobh in Cork will only be able to go up by 4% a year.

It brings to 25 the number of areas brought under RPZ rules this year.

Meanwhile, the latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board shows national rents increased by 8.2 percent this year.