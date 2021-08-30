Photo: South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association, Facebook.

By Dean Egan.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association responded to a call out in the Galtee Mountains yesterday afternoon.

SEMRA responded to the call at 15:57 that a male had fallen and suffered a lower leg injury in the Galtees.

The location of the casualty was confirmed as the south side of Galteemore, 2km north of King’s Yard carpark at spot height 600m.

SEMRA’s first hill party arrived at Kings Yard at 16:35, started making way up the mountain at 16:44 and were at the casualty side by 17:28.

As SEMRA members continued to respond, the first hill party assessed and treated the casualty and kept him comfortable.

SEMRA team members carried essential equipment including stretcher and medical gear up to the casualty site.

Meanwhile Coastguard Rescue 117 was deployed from Waterford Airport and was on scene by 18:28. Winchman and stretcher were lowered down from the helicopter and with the assistance of SEMRA the casualty was carefully packaged into the stretcher and carried to suitable flat ground by SEMRA members.

The casualty and winch-man were lifted on board the hovering helicopter, with trained SEMRA members providing technical highline (rope) support to ensure a smooth and controlled lift.

As R117 departed with the casualty, SEMRA escorted other members of the casualty’s group down off of the hill to King’s Yard.

After a team debrief all SEMRA members were off the hill by 20:06.