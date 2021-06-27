By Cillian Doyle.

A walking tour with a twist in Kilkenny has been classed as the best thing to do nationwide.

Shenanigan’s Guided Walking Tour of Kilkenny has scooped the top spot of Tripadvisor’s “Best Things To Do ” Awards.

The tour offers a unique blend of history and entertainment.

Owner and Creator of the Marble City’s guided tour Nevin Cody is also a magician.

Speaking to Beat News, he says it helps make the history of the city entertaining and a little more fun:

“We have the stories, the compelling history, the culture – and the difference for us as well is not just the service we offer – I am actually a professional so we have magic effects as we go around so it helps to elevate the stories and make them entertaining and fun.”