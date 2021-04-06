By Joleen Murphy

Gardai in Tipperary detected a vehicle travelling more than twice the speed limit over the Easter weekend.

During a speed check, the Road Policing Unit in Cahir, just outside Tipperary Town, found a car to be driving 123 kph in a 50 kph zone.

The driver was arrested and charged to appear in court.

Elsehwere in the South East, members from Carlow Garda Station on patrol this Easter weekend arrested a driver after an oral fluid test proved positive for cocaine.

A quantity of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) to the value of €2000 was also located in the vehicle.

Results of blood specimen analysis awaited and prosecution is set to follow.

An Garda Síochána are appealing to the public to ‘please never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant.”