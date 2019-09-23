A spell of wet and windy weather is set to hit the South East region today from mid-morning.

Monday will start relatively bright and sunny before an intense belt of rain sweeps northeastwards across the region.

Winds will also increase this morning with a spell of wet and windy weather across the country followed by a risk of strong gusts on Southwest coast tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/enbYk7AoWU — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) September 23, 2019

Gusts are expected to reach in excess of 40km/h in places.

The deluge is expected to stick around until 4 pm when scattered clouds and showers will become the norm.

Tonight is expected to be mixed with Met Éireann forecasting further showers and prolonged spells of rain in the region.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly suspects this unsettled trend will continue into the week with strong gusts forecast along the south-west coast tomorrow.