The first weekend of March is shaping up to be a washout as a potential storm system is set to track towards Ireland.

Current weather models are predicting heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday, March 2nd.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly says the current jet stream set up, which is bringing unusually warm weather to the South East, will be “back to a more normal set-up” later this week.

The jet stream is staying west and north of us at present helping us see mild and settled weather but by the weekend it will be back to more normal setup and bringing cooler and unsettled weather with it! pic.twitter.com/nnA874EbRU — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 25, 2019

This change opens the door to a period of unsettled weather, which could begin with a bang this Saturday:

However the charts overnight continue to show a big change with a risk of a storm on Saturday with strong winds and heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/6rSLVUm0eO — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Met Eireann is also predicting an unsettled and cooler weekend with heavy rain and southwest winds throughout Saturday, before clearing to sunshine and showers on Sunday.

We’ll keep you updated as the situation progresses.

Image: Meteociel.fr

