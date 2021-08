Two South-East theatres are set to receive over €450,000 in funding, under the Cultural Capital Scheme.

It’s part of almost 1.5 million euro in capital grants funding, being allocated to 11 arts and culture organisations.

The scheme has prioritised projects that reduce a particular organisation’s carbon footprint, with Kilkenny’s Watergate Theatre granted over €255,000.

While the Garter Lane Arts Theatre has received €196,000 as part of the scheme.