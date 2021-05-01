Swimmers in the South East are being urged to take care this bank holiday weekend.

It comes the Coast Guard and the RNLI have seen a recent rise in call outs.

People are being asked to take simple steps when out sea swimming such as wearing a coloured cap.

“The water’s still cold, at around 10 or 11 degrees” said Paul Tuhoy from Tramore RNLI, who had advice for those taking to the water this weekend.

“You’ve got a lot of currents and if you’re an unconfident swimmer and there’s any surf at all I would suggest not to go in the water, or at least stay within your depth.

“Check your tidal times, make sure where the tide is.

“There won’t be any lifeguards on duty until the weekends June, so swim in an area that’s populated and swim with other people.”

The RNLI are also calling on boat and jet-ski owners to check their motors before they take to the water.

They say that there’s been a “very significant increase” in the number of safety incidents, compared with other years.

“You wouldn’t walk our to your car after six months of it sitting it in the driveway, juump in and head off to Dublin.

“You’d check it, make sure the oil levels are right, make sure it’s serviced. It’s the exact same and probably even more with a boat.

“There’s salt water running through the engine, and you need to make sure it’s in proper working order.”