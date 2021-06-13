Digital Desk Staff

Today is forecast to be the hottest day of the year with highs of 26 degrees.

While there will be cloud in some places, Met Éireann has said it will be hot and humid.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather said: “There will be really warm weather with lots of glorious sunshine in many parts of the country.

“It’s really just the west coast that’s going to be a little bit cooler and under some cloud.

“But really away from the west coast it’s going to be a warm and fabulous day with good sunny days and it’s going to feel warm and humid possibly even hot with 26 or 27 degrees.”

People are likely to flock to beaches and swimmers have been urged to take caution.

Water Safety chief executive John Leech said: “It really is a lovely time to go swimming, and we want people to go swimming and to enjoy it but for casual swimmers, inexperienced swimmers, go to one of the lifeguarded waterways.

“There is a whole list of them on our website at watersafety.ie so choose from one of the almost 140 of them nationwide and that really is the safest place that you can swim.”