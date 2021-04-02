By Cillian Doyle.

People in Wexford and Waterford are being urged to exercise caution if near water this weekend.

The Easter Bank Holiday weekend is traditionally a busy period for water-based activities.

People are being asked to stay away from the edges of waterways within their 5k boundaries over Easter.

The Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland are all issuing safety appeals, with water temperatures only around 9 degrees Celsius at the moment.

Coldwater drains body heat much faster than cold air.

Roger Sweeney from Water Safety Ireland says you need to be sensible if swimming:

“Easter usually signals the time when people start to enjoy the waterways – but people need to remember that although the air temperature itself might be relatively warm during sunshine, the water temperatures are quite low. That can induce hyperthermia, especially the cold shock is a factor in drowning.”