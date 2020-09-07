Leaving Cert students across the South East are digesting their results today.

Over 60,000 students in Ireland received their calculated grades at 9am this morning.

Covid-19 has resulted in a change of direction this year – calculated grades determined what students got – not pen on paper in exams halls across the country.

This year’s results are the highest ever recorded, with students grades on average 4.4 per cent higher compared to previous years.

More H1’s were issued in every higher level subject this year compared to the previous two.

These students from across the South East have been detailing how they feel after getting their results: