Mental health services are at crisis point.

That’s the view of the Psychiatric Nurses Association, which is further backed by Wexford Mental Health Warriors,

The group is hosting the noisy childrens march in the county today from 12pm.

One of the founding members of Wexford Mental Health Warriors, Caroline Smith spoke to Beat News.

“We would appeal to anyone to come out and support. As many kids as possible because this march is for those kids

“None of us know down the line when we need this”.

Meanwhile, The Still Waiting Campaign says people are angry over the Taoiseach’s comments on the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

A protest at 1pm today will support four consultants who claimed bodies were left decomposing on trolleys and the floor of the mortuary.

Leo Varadkar said he’s seen no evidence of that – but has since stated that he regrets if his comments discourage whistleblowers.

Still Waiting South East spokesperson Una Dunphy says locals back the consultants and Leo Varadkar’s row back doesn’t go far enough:

“We as the public of Waterford totally support our consultants in their dire situation at the moment.

“I think anyone to question that; I think there was a bit of a roll back on it but it wasn’t a sincere apology.

” We will stand over anyone who tries to whistle blow on a situation or tries to rectify a situation that is intolerable”