Summer is set to return to the South East this week as warm, continental air settles over the region.

Temperatures will hit 23 degrees celsius in areas with little or no rain expected until Saturday.

The forecast Indian Summer is due to the development of a large anti-cyclone that is expected to locate itself directly over Ireland.

Today will be dry but cloudy in the South East with humid, muggy weather being the dominant feature.

A warm few days ahead with temperatures up to 22c or 23c for the next 4 days.

Things will brighten up significantly on Tuesday as the anti-cyclone settles over the South East with prolonged sunny spells and maximum temperatures of 23 degrees.

That outlook will remain consistent across the week with long periods of warm, unbroken sunshine.

Things look set to take a small tumble on Saturday when there’s a chance of some light rain and low cloud.

That looks set to be just a blip, however, as Sunday will make way for clear skies and maximum temperatures of up to 21 degrees.

